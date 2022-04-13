Boat Mishap Claims Twenty Six Lives in Sokoto Village

Twenty six persons have been reported to have died following a boat mishap at a village in Dadin Mahe of Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

Sources in the village says the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the boat conveying over thirty persons capsized with all the passengers on board sinking in the water.

The sources revealed that rescue operation began early, but only the remain of twenty six persons were recovered by the the local divers.

When contacted, an official of the state emergency management Agency who don’t want to be quoted confirmed the incident but refused to give further details.

This is not the first time, boat mishaps is causing the death of citizen in Shagari local government area, the recent one is the boat mishaps that caused the death if large number of local farmers at Lamar village in Shagari local government area in 2020.