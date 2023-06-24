Former Ghanaian President John Mahama has recognised asset declaration as one of the most effective means of combating corruption.

Mr. Mahama, speaking at the 53rd annual national conference of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, adds that the method has not been used effectively as an anti-corruption instrument.

It’s a gathering of Estate Surveyors and Valuers from across Nigeria.

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama is the featured guest.

His talk is titled “Asset Valuation as a Global Anti-corruption Tool: The Nigeria Experience.”

He says corruption is a global challenge which hinders socio-economic development.

He disclosed that the world loses trillions of dollars to corruption.

To him, asset declaration is a useful anti-corruption tool but is yet to be fully utilized for maximum effect.

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, on its part, is determined to rewrite the corruption story in Nigeria through the institutionalization of property valuation by professional Valuers.

In his remarks, Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq calls for a more transparent estate valuation to curb corruption.

He’s represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi.

Kwara State is hosting the 53rd national conference of the Nigeria Institution of Estate surveyors and valuers.