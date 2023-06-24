Neuroscientists and medical experts are proposing a different approach to tackling the increasing rate of substance abuse in Nigeria.

They are recommending amendment of existing laws, improvement in treatment and advocacy.

The experts took this position during the 2023 neuroscience festival in Gombe.

The last comprehensive survey on the prevalence of drug abuse in Nigeria was in 2018.

Five years ago, an estimated fourteen point three million Nigerians abused drugs. With the prevailing trend, this number would have significantly increased.

The Trend in Africa and Neuroscience Society is focusing on connecting the nexus between mental health illnesses and substance abuse.

One after another, experts made it clear that the current approach to combating drug abuse is not effective.

Another strategy proposed is the positive deployment of social influence and peer pressure.

Getting young people to understand the harmful effects of drug abuse and taking the lead in advocating against it.