69 admitted into hospitals in Kano after inhaling chemical substance

At least a hundred people have been affected with difficulty in breathing when some scrap men cut open a tank containing an unknown chemical in Kano state, Northwest Nigeria.

Chief Medical Director of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Hussaini Muhammad, says 69 victims have been admitted.

The victims are currently at the emergency section of the hospital receiving medical attention.

The chemical is yet to be identified but locals hinted that it spreads in the air causing harm on the residents.

This is coming less than 24 hours since a gas cylinder exploded killing two, injuring more than 19.

Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji visited one of the hospitals where the affected persons are receiving medical care.

He assures that the government have waded in to provide emergency supplies and foot the bills of the patients.