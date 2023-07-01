A group known as concerned Imo citizens is protesting against the relocation of an Appeal tribunal sitting in Owerri to Nasarawa state on the grounds of insecurity.

The protesters who carried placards with different inscriptions said the relocation is portraying the State in bad light whereas government has tremendously contended insecurity.

The speakers noted that Imo State is safer than where the panel relocated the court and noted that the move will also deny many Imo citizens who would want to observe the election panel proceedings the opportunity.