The Nigerian Air Force school of air intelligence has graduated 65 Air personnel from the Advance Intelligence Course 20/2023, Intermediate Intelligence Course 21/2023 and Basic Intelligence Course 31/2023.

This combined graduation ceremony which held in Makurdi is expected to impact skills in intelligence gathering to prepare for air operations.

The advance intelligence course aims at producing operatives meant to function as desk sergeants in the unit’s intelligence cells.

The intermediate intelligence course on the other hand prepares operatives to take up higher responsibilities above the Basic level.

While the basic intelligence course equips personnel with the rudiments of intelligence gathering and security duties.

The courses focuses on five phases which include general service knowledge, security, Operations, Map reading, technical and ISR phases.

Giving a breakdown of the course curriculum, the commandant of the Nigerian Air Force school of air intelligence reminds the graduates that intelligence remains the backbone of planning.

The guest of Honour who is also the Air Officer Commanding the Tactical Air Command spoke on the value the intelligence school carries.

Certificates and Awards were presented to students who distinguished themselves.

The expectation is that after this course, the trained air persons will operate professionally to reflect the level of experience, knowledge and skills acquired during the course.