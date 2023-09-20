The Nigerian Air Force War College has graduated 15 participants the Air Force course 9/2023, including personnel from the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and a Cameroonian, .

Speaking during the event, at the Airforce base in Makurdi, the Chief of defence staff, General Chris Musa says the graduation is coming at a time when injecting fresh ideas into the Nation’s security system, has become the top priority of security managers in the Country.

Advertisement

The Air War College Nigerian Air Force is the highest professional military training institution in the Nigerian Air Force

it plays a role in the articulation of the strategy and doctrine guiding the development of air power in the Nigerian Air Force.

The Air Force War College Course 9/ 2023 was inaugurated on the 13th of January this year.

Advertisement

The graduating participants consist of 15 Senior Officers drawn from the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, a Nigerian civilian and a Cameroonian.

The guest of Honour and State Governor urges the graduands to bring to bear the knowledge, skills, professionalism they have acquired in the last one month, to proffer solutions to the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation.

Certificates and awards were presented to deserving graduates while souvenirs were given to recognized guests at the graduation.