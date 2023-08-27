Hundreds of farmers from Ilua community of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State have protested against eviction, destruction and sale of their cocoa plantations to foreign companies.

The state government, through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture said the allegations will be investigated.

These are farmers from more than 20 villages in Ilua community of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It’s certainly not the best of time for them, as they came together to protest against eviction notice issued to farmers in about 20 villages in the area, to vacate their farms.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, they alleged that government officials have been threatening to forcefully evacuate them, if they failed to relocate before the end of the year.

Advertisement

Some of the affected farms are located in Ilua, Laoso, Adejori, Logunofe, Obadore, Obakele, Oloruntedo among others.

The protesting farmers said the step will render many of them useless, urging the state government to look into the matter.

The state government promised them that the matter will be investigated.