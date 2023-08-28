President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria can not continue to use its revenue to service debt.

President Tinubu made this known while declaring open the 2023 Nigeria Bar Association annual general conference.

He noted that it is a challenge upon citizens to put together a united Nigeria.

It is the 63rd Nigeria Bar Association annual general conference, with over 17,000 participates.

This conference is the single largest gathering of legal professionals in the world, and it’s theme is “getting it right: charting a course for Nigeria’s nation building.

Lawyer at this conference are expected to have discussions around 3 strategic areas economy, security and the administration of justice.

Declaring the conference open president Bola Tinubu noted that one of the ways he intend to get it right in Nigeria is by surrounding himself with great minds, like that of the Attorney general of the federation.

The renewed hope agenda is here and it is important for the private sector to key into it.

The AGF urges lawyers to occupy a strategic place in the architecture of the nation-building.

At the end of the conference, it is expected that lawyers will be able to set an agenda on behalf of Nigeria citizens for the purpose of achieving a nation developing administration.

