The crisis rocking the National union of road transport workers , NURTW leadership tussle has taken a new twist with two president emerging different locations.

The former National vice president of the union , Tajudeen Agbede emerged has a factional president inaugurating a 24 man caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the union.

For the union , the leadership style of the former president, Tajudeen Baruwa who also re-elected as factional president on the 24th of August, 2023 has put the union on a wrong path which needs to be corrected by catering for the welfare of their members.

The Tajudeen Agbede led faction says they are ready to work with the government of the day .