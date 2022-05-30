Zamfara State approves Temporary Relocation of NYSC camp to Gusau

The Zamfara State government has approved the temporary relocation of the state National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp from Tsafe to Gusau, for security reasons.

This decision was contained in a statement by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Deputy Governors’ office, Mr Babangida Zurmi in Gusau on Monday.

Mr Zurmi said that the state deputy governor, Mr Hassan Nasiha, disclosed this when he received the Director-General, NYSC, Brig.-Gen. MK Fadah, at his residence in Gusau.

“The deputy governor gave a brief account of the security situation in the state, saying that the situation has improved relatively, as the people were going about their normal business.

“He said that the state government accepted the temporary closure of the orientation camp by the NYSC due to security challenge in good faith,” he said.

Mr Hassan Nasiha said that worried about the development, Gov. Bello Matawalle has approved the temporary relocation of the camp to Gusau to ensure adequate security.

He congratulated the NYSC DG on his appointment and assured him of the Zamfara State government’s continued support towards a hitch free operations of the NYSC in the state.

Earlier, Brigadier General Fadah said his visit was to inspect the new orientation camp to assess its suitability for NYSC activities.

Zamfara State has been the epicentre of all criminla activities in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

The violence was originally linked to the prospecting for precious minerals by ilegal but armed miners and the rivalry between them.

It later morphed into a struggle over resources by Herdsmen and Farmers struggling to protect their crops from being eaten by armed herdsmen who have participated in illegal mining activiteis and are armed to protect their livelihood of Animals being able to feed on anything they can get.

The vuiolence has since taken several turns and is now an alliance allegedly between Bandits and Terrorists who mainly kidnap for ransom and attack any symbol of authority inclduing on Educational Institutions.