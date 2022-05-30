Utomi, one other aspirant step down for Obi as LP holds primary

The Labour Party has commenced its Presidential Primaries to elect it’s flag bearer as former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi is among the three aspirants contesting for ticket of the party for next year presidential election.

Other aspirants include Pat Utomi and a female with 185 delegates poised to vote at exercise taking placing in Asaba, the capital of Delta state.

Meanwhile, a Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi and one other aspirant have stepped down for Peter Obi to pave way for his emergence as the party’s candidate.

Mrs olubusola Emmanuel-Tella the lone female aspirant is not stepping down for Peter Obi as the two aspirants vie for the position to become the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.