Osun Gov aspirant Akin Ogunbiyi pulls out of PDP primary

One of the People’s Democratic Party’s governorship candidates in Osun state has withdrawn from the race.

Mr. Akin Ogunbiyi announced his withdrawal a few minutes ago at his campaign office in Ogo-Oluwa Osogbo, on the Gbongan-Ibadan road.

The party’s primary election is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, March 8 at the Osogbo City stadium.

The party now has five Governorship aspirants in the race.

They are Dotun Babayemi, Ademola Adeleke, Sanya Omirin, Dele Adeleke and Fatai Akinbade.

The Governorship election is slated for the 16th of July, 2022.