Why I pulled out of Osun PDP Governorship Primary – Ogunbiyi

One of the Governorship aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun state has withdrawn from the race.

Akin Ogunbiyi announced his withdrawal few minutes ago at his campaign office located along Gbongan-Ibadan road, Ogo-Oluwa Osogbo.

The primary election of the party is slated for tomorrow at the Osogbo City stadium.

The party now has five Governorship aspirants in the race. They are Dotun Babayemi, Ademola Adeleke, Sanya Omirin, Dele Adeleke and Fatai Akinbade.

Addressing Journalists in Osogbo on Monday, Mr Ogunbiyi said his decision to withdraw from the race was due to lack of trust in the process.

He accused the leadership of the party of bias, saying he has lost faith in the process.

Mr Ogunbiyi added that the leadership of the PDP at the centre has decided to cede the governorship ticket to Senator Adeleke.

The Governorship election is slated for the 16th of July, 2022.