With about three months to the November 11 Governorship election in Bayelsa state, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, and the former member Representing Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, Mr. Israel Sunny-Goli has announced his withdrawal from the campaign train of the party’s governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva, in Bayelsa State

He made this known while briefing journalists in Yenagoa.

The former member Representing the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, Israel Sunny-Goli, is accompanied by some traditional chiefs and supporters at the media interactive session held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital.

The Claims of his defection to the ruling People’s Democratic party are dismissed as he insists on his membership of the All Progressive Congress despite confirming issues with the party’s Governorship flag bearer, Timipre Sylva.

A personal projection of the November 11th Governorship Election is presented by the APC Chieftain, with the incumbent, Governor Douye Diri, winning all 8 local government areas by a wide margin, a projection set to raise eyebrows.

With about three months to the Governorship election, it is believed that it would be another tight contest between the two major political parties in the state.