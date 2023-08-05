A group of Federal lawmakers say they are pleased with the operational strategies embarked upon by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

The lawmakers spoke at a meeting held at the army headquarters in Abuja

The meeting is focused on critical national security matters and the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff to address them,

The delegation is headed by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, who represents ldeato North and South Federal Constituency and chairs the House of Reps Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream.

During the meeting, the lawmakers expressed their admiration for the Chief of Army Staff dedication and professionalism, and his efforts to combat economic sabotage and restore security across Nigeria.

They highlighted his commitment to local content and the utilization of indigenous technology, emphasizing the need for increased funding, Army Research and Development to accelerate national development.

The lawmakers further commended the Army’s offensive against insecurity and economic sabotage, particularly the protection of critical infrastructure.

They called for cooperation of the Army Chief in clearing highways of criminal elements, a step they say is critical towards ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens.