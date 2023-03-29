Industry players in the Nigeria’s accounting and financial sector have expressed optimism about the country’s economic prospects but noted that skills shortage especially in the areas of technology and strategy are a major concern that will hit a bit sustainable economic growth.

The accounting profession no doubt is a building block for continued economic growth and shared prosperity in Africa.

As the profession plays a pivotal role in improving the quality of financial reporting and fostering transparency in both the public and private sector.

At a business and public sector round table, practitioners in the Nigerian financial sector have converged to assess the impact of the state of the

accountancy profession in African reports to the operating environment economic Outlook and finance ecosystem in the country.

They also bared their minds on the ongoing trends about the advancement in the global digital economy and its importance to the practice of the accountancy profession in Nigeria .

The state of the accountancy profession in Africa reports is a study put together by the Pan-African Federation of accountants PARFA, the Association of Certified Accountants, ACCA and Pricewater House Cooper, PWC to capture practitioners views about the profession’s contribution on the continent as well as the challenges, threat and opportunities ahead.