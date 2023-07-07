Practitioners in the film industry believe more collaborations will help the sector grow, giving room for more people to grow and the sector expands.

Film makers and cinematographers made this known at the unveiling of C3 pictures with the aim of ensuring standards are met in the film industry.

Speaking to news men, these practitioners are of the opinion that such collaborations will help bridge the unemployment gap in the country while also contributing greatly to the internally generated revenue of the state.

