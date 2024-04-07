The lawmaker representing Ondo East/Ondo West constituency in the House of Representatives, Abiola Makinde has stressed the need to invest more in the film industry, to create jobs for teeming unemployed youths in Nigeria.

Makinde stated this at the launch of a Movie Village in Ondo city.

Nollywood, based in Nigeria, is regarded as the second-largest film industry in the world by volume.

It is reported to generate between 500 million and 1 billion dollars annually, employing more than one million people in the industry.

This informed the establishment of a movie village in Ondo city, Ondo state, South-West Nigeria.

The project, facilitated by a federal lawmaker, Abiola Makinde, is designed to discover talents and create jobs for teeming unemployed youths.

Speaking at the launch of the project, the lawmaker said the movie village will provide a platform for hundreds of youths in Ondo Kingdom to rise to stardom in filmmaking.

He added that it will also drive development, boost employment and commerce in the community.

Others explained that when completed, the film village will serve as an impetus to greatness for the youths in the community and beyond.

