The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate has solicited for more collaborations from Northern Traditional Leaders on new approaches and efforts of improving immunization activities in the region.

The Minister who was in Sokoto in company of the lead team of Global Alliance Vaccine Initiative (GAVI) officials where he met the State Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar and other traditional rulers from the three geopolitical regions of northern Nigeria.

According to him, efforts were in line with President Bola Tunibu administration’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signed Health Renewal Compact by Federal, State Governments and Development Partners.

The teams also included officials from World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children and Education Fund (UNICEF), World Bank and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).