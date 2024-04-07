There is need for the establishment of many Geriatric Hospitals in Nigeria to take care of health of the senior citizens.

The Chief Medical Director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile-Ife, Professor John Okeniyi stated this at a symposium held in Ilesa, Osun State.

The Geriatric hospital hospital was built in 2022 through communal efforts by Ijesa indigenes and handed over to the federal Government.

It’s designed to take care of the elderly.

This symposium is organized to mark its two years of existence.

One of the Guest Speaker who is a consultant and family Physician, Abimbola Adefila speaks on the role of community and health care team on welfare of the older persons.

The elderly were encouraged to participate in sports and community activities for improved health.

The Chief Medical Director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile-Ife, Professor John Okeniyi stressed the need sustainability of the facility.

Cutting of cake and presentation of gifts to the guest speakers spiced up the event.