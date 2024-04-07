The need for more citizen engagement in Nigeria’s constitutional review process is considered essential for the legitimacy and effectiveness of the process.

That is according to the Center for Youth Participation, Dialogue, and Advocacy Africa.

Tvcnews correspondent Funom Joshua reports that the group wants increased participation in the process.

He reports that stakeholders from civil society organizations, faith-based groups, and youth councils are here on invitation from Cypa Africa to dialogue on the need for more citizen participation in the nation’s constitution review process.

Gathering the opinions of the people and making their voices heard on important issues has been the order of the day for the various speakers here.

It is believed that the participation of more stakeholders in the submission of the memorandum to the national assembly will be a sign of the collective desire for change.