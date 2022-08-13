Governor Okowa calls for establishment of State Police

The Peoples Democratic party Vice presidential aspirant Ifeanyi Okowa has called for the establishment of State police to save the security situation in the country.

Okowa who spoke at an event in Abuja to commemorate the international youth day, challenged Nigerian youths to Shun ethnicity and vote for leaders who can tackle the current security situation in the country.

Nigeria is in the throes of a serious insecurity problem which has stretched on for too long.

Nigeria was ranked the third most insecure country in the world by the global terrorism index in 2020, trailing only Afghanistan and Iraq, a development which is very worrisome.

These ratings raise grave concerns among security experts and the government.

But the PDP vice presidential candidate believes that to tackle the root cause of insecurity in the country, state police must be established.

The theme for this year’s Celebration of the international youth day “Intergenerational Society: Creating a World for All Ages”, highlights ageism and how it affects the Society.

Speakers stresssed the need for positive youth engagement in the affairs of nations and in order to achieve peaceful elections.