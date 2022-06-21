OAUTHC Resident doctors embark on strike over assault on member

Association of Resident Doctors, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital has embarked on 48 hours warning strike in protest against harassment of one of it’s members by a nurse on Thursday last week.

The incident occurred when the House officer was accosted by the nurse to go and discard the waste used in treating a patient which she refused.

The nurse allegedly block her way from going out and locked the gate through which the Doctor would go out.

According to the association, despite the intervention of other staff and passersby, the gate was not opened.

Addressing Journalists in Ife, President of the Association Dr. Nana Fayowole said he will no longer condone such act on any of his members.

He wants the Hospital management to release documents detailing job description of all clinical staff within the next four weeks.

Dr Nana Fayowole also called in the management to institute a fact-finding committee to look into the incident and ensure appropriate disciplinary measures meted against whosever is found culpable.