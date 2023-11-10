Access to education has become a significant struggle for young survivors of terrorists attacks in Atyap Chiefdom in the southern region of Kaduna State.

The traditional leaders are taking action, rallying support from caring citizens and organizations to help these children return to the classroom.

Communities in Atyap chiefdom in Southern Kaduna are grappling with the harsh realities in the aftermath of devastating terrorist attacks

Among the victims are children who have been left orphaned, now residing in displaced persons camps.

For them, access to education has become a significant challenge.

In response, traditional leaders are taking action to make a difference.

They are seeking support from compassionate citizens and organizations to ensure these youngsters can return to the classroom.

The traditional leaders have also established a foundation to mobilize assistance and care for these orphans who are currently not attending school.

Their aim is to provide scholarships for at least 118 children in the initial phase of the scholarship program.

Beyond education, the communities are urging for an improvement in security to guarantee the safety of their villages.

In another development, the federal government has insisted that remarkable progress has been made in the area of insecurity.

The Ministers of Defence, Abubakar Badaru and Bello Matawalle gave the assurance when they appeared before the Senate’s Committee on Defence .

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says insecurity was not properly managed under previous administration

But he assures that the Tinubu Administration has achieved remarkable success in bringing the situation under control.

The Ministers also informed the committee that there is now better synergy among the Service Chiefs in the fight against insecurity in the country .

They also appealed for collective efforts by government and citizens to address the prevailing insecurity in the country.