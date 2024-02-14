Traditional leaders from the 19 Northern states have convened at Arewa House in Kaduna for the 6th executive committee meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council.

The primary focus of the meeting is to enhance security as a key factor for stability and the development of the North.

Governor Uba Sani, represented by the Deputy Governor, welcomed the elders.

Additionally, key figures from the Department of State Security (DSS), Police, and other security agencies in the state are in attendance.

The deliberations have now transitioned into a closed-door session.