National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria were in the Presidential Villa to pay a courtesy call to President Bola Tinubu, as part of their custom to felicitate with the country’s leaders whenever there is a change of leadership.

The Sultan of Sokoto and the OONI of IFE who are both co-Chair of the Council of Traditional Rulers assured President Tinubu of their full support and commitment to ensure his administration succeeds.

They acknowledged that President Tinubu emerged at a very difficult time in Nigeria’s history, but he has shown capacity and competence required to lead the country.

The traditional Rulers offered to help the Government in achieving the goals of the administration as they are also eminently qualified as professionals who have excelled in various fields and can contribute to nation building

Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation joined President Bola Tinubu to receive the traditional Rulers.