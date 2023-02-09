The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for governor in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, have commenced a state wide visit to royal fathers in acknowledgment of the crucial responsibilities that traditional leaders play in nation-building.

The tour which began at Owa Alero, Owa Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, enabled the PDP governorship candidate to further explain his M.O.R.E Agenda to traditional rulers in Delta North Senatorial District at the Palace of the immediate past Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizomor, the Obi of Owa Kingdom.

Oborevwori, who was accompanied by his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme, party leaders, and top government functionaries, assured the royal fathers that the existing robust and harmonious relationship between the state government and the traditional institutions under the incumbent governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, would be maintained and improved so that they would be consulted on occasion in government affairs, particularly in the area of peace and security.

He explained that his M.O.R.E agenda will ensure continuity in governance by building on the enviable legacies of governor Ifeanyi Okowa by advancing Delta State through; Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced peace and security, anchored on transparency, accountability, honesty, equity and good conscience.

Oborevwori commended governor Okowa for raising the stake for traditional rulers in the state, and most especially for building, furnishing and equipping a world class secretariat for the state council of traditional ruler, adding that the Okowa-Atiku presidency will attract more development to the state and will also enhance the welfare and status of traditional rulers in Nigeria

He assured that his administration would listen more, do more and achieve more for the State, Deltans and for royal fathers, when he assumes office as governor on May 29, this year, adding that Delta State shall be the reference point for good governance; socioeconomic transformation and infrastructure development during his tenure as governor.

The royal fathers commended Oborevwori’s humility and uncommon wisdom over the years and as the longest serving speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. They urged him to sustain his integrity and Pan Delta status as a leader and a potential governor, come May 29, this year.

The royal fathers prayed for his good health and multifaceted God’s grace, protection and blessings. It was indeed a remarkable event.

And on Wednesday 8th February, Oborevwori had a fruitful discussion with Isoko and Ijaw traditional rulers in continuation of his pre-election visits to royal fathers in the state.

The meeting with Isoko traditional tulers was held at the Palace Of the Odiologbo of Owhe Kingdom in Otor Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, while that of Delta Ijaw traditional rulers forum, took place at the Warri palace annex of His Royal Majesty, Elder (Captain) Timiyan, JP, Agbonu Torububor 1, the Paramount Ruler of Ogulagha Kingdom.

Oborevwori emphasized on his strong determination to be governor for all Deltans, irrespective of tribe, culture, religion or ethnic nationality, including non indigenes resident in the state, pointing out that he would continue to be accessible and available to all Deltans and to royal fathers, describing himself as a Pan Deltan with excessive local content and deeply connected to the people at the grassroots and across board.

He thanked the royal fathers for the inestimable support they and their subjects accorded him so far, and appealed for sustained goodwill, partnership, advise, prayers and support, noting that God pays special attention to the prayers and requests of royal fathers, as can be seen from numerous examples in the holy books

Immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who accompanied the candidate, assured the Isoko and Ijaw traditional rulers that Oborevwori will deliver on his M.O.R.E agenda. He said Oborevwori will do well as governor, which was why he decided to support and campaign for his candidacy.

Uduaghan noted that the PDP governorship candidate stands out as the most suitable, popular, reliable and generally accepted candidate in the race to Government House Asaba, saying that Oborevwori will defeat candidates of the opposition political parties with a wide margin, on March 11, this year, judging from his robust campaigns and the Mammoth crowd following him across the three senatorial districts.

He said Oborevwori has been well tutored over the years on good leadership and further described him as a competent individual with integrity, qualified in all ramifications, tested and trusted to step into the big shoes of the incumbent governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON.

The royal fathers prayed for the landslide victory of the PDP governorship candidate and foreseeable incoming governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, at the Polls on March 11, this year.