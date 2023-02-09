Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, has assured members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, that if voted into power as governor, he would build on the existing cordial relationship between the union and the state government.

Oborevwori gave the assurance at “The Platform” designed for Journalists to interact with governorship candidates of political parties, organized by the state NUJ in Asaba, saying that no government can succeed without robust partnership with the press which is saddled with the constitutional responsibility of informing, educating and entertaining the public on the activities, programmes and policies of governments.

Oborevwori described himself as pro NUJ, a friend of the press who will stop at nothing to promote press freedom and welfare of Journalists, noting that Okowa administration has done well for the union and promised to build on the impactful and result oriented partnership with members of the forth estate of the realm.

The Delta PDP governorship candidate noted that Nigerian Journalists performed creditably in stabilizing constitutional democracy in the country, as watchdogs of society, and gave kudos to the incumbent governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON, for building and equipping a befitting modern Secretariat for the state NUJ.

Oborevwori promised to fulfil all yet to be filled promises, if any, made to the union by this administration in line with the principles of continuity of government, when he become governor on May 29, 2023.

He instantly donated two giant air conditioners and power generator valued at half a million Naira to the Union, to further power the secretariat and increase cooling for the comfort of members.

On how he intends to govern Delta State from May 29, this year, the governorship candidate of Delta PDP, Oborevwori said as a Pan Deltan and a detribalized leader, he would develop the three senatorial districts with the state resources and operate an open door policy, adding that Delta being a multi ethnic state, he shall be fair to all citizens including non indigenes; irrespective of tribe, culture or religion, saying that we are all equal before God

Oborevwori also use the media parley to correct the wrong impression about Delta State loans, saying that the much talked about N150 billion loan request passed by the State House of Assembly, was legally tied to some critical development projects in the state, noting that the facility shall be repaid from the approximately N280 billion owed the state government by the federal government of Nigeria, spread across five years repayment period.

He said the N150 billion bridging financing was approved in April 2022, but the State Government in 2023 decided to change the Lead Bank for the approved facility to Primus Trust Bank Ltd, adding that what the State House of Assembly approved recently was not a new loan but approval of a new Lead Bank for the N150 billion approved in April, 2022.

“I must thank the state NUJ for inviting me to have this media parley with working Journalists in the state. Let me state clearly that I am pro NUJ, a friend of the Press.

“I wish to again bring to your notice, the bad governance of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and to assure you that the Presidential candidate of PDP, Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, will reset and rebuild Nigeria, and ensure security of life and property if voted into power on February 25.

“My M.O.R.E agenda; Meaningful Development, Opportunity for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced peace and security, is designed to advance Delta from where governor Okowa will stop on May 29, this year.

“I will be governor for all Deltans irrespective of ethnic nationality, tribe or religion. The interest of women and youth is adequately considered and included in my M.O.R.E agenda.

“I observed that the NUJ secretariat is in need of two additional air conditioners and a power generator. These shall be provided tomorrow, Wednesday 8th February. The press is an integral part of nation building and we shall be partners in progress during my tenure if I become governor on May 29, by the grace of God.

“Let me state clearly that Delta State House of Assembly did not approve any fresh loan for the state government as recently overblown in the media. What we did was to approve the state request to change the Lead Bank for the N150billion bridging facility approved in April, 2022. The facility shall be liquidated from the monies owed the state government by the federal government, spread across five years repayment period.

“Delta is in good financial standing and there is no cause for alarm over loans approved for socioeconomic and infrastructure development in the state. Other states are doing the same but Delta is mindful and careful.

“I commend our amiable governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, for his remarkable good governance in the state, and for development of the three Senatorial districts since 2015 and counting,” Oborevwori said.