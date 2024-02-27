The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ekiti State has said it will rest until the federal government fulfills its commitments made to labor unions nationwide following the removal of fuel subsidies.The NLC Chairman, Kolapo Olatunde, leading the demonstrators in Ado Ekiti, criticized the federal government for neglecting the promises made to Nigerians after removing the subsidy, which led to hunger and inflation of food prices and commodities.

He said that the government need to alleviate the hardships causes by the fuel subsidy removal, noting that life has become increasingly challenging for ordinary Nigerians due to the recent government policies.

The protesters called on government to urgently review the minimum wage and implement policies to support small-scale businesses.

They demanded action to address the fluctuating dollar-to-naira exchange rate and ensure the functionality of local refineries.

The labor unions also chided the Trade Union Congress for backing out of the nationwide protests. Track up….. Comrade Kolapo Olatunde