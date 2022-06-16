YIAGA Africa asks INEC to publish number of PVCs collected in Ekiti

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for taking the storage of sensitive materials away from the central bank of Nigeria.

The organisation gave the commendation at a Press Briefing on Ekiti State governorship Election in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday,

YIAGA however expressed pessimism that there might be low turn out of Voters during the election.

The election observer and monitoring group also requests INEC to publish number of PVCs collected in the Ekiti State ahead of the election to enhance transparency.

It added that the election will be determined by 9833,923 registered voters comprises of 51% women with 38.56% of them as youths (18-34 years).