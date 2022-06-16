Zamfara threatens another shutdown of telecom services over rising attacks

Zamfara State Government says it may again shutdown telecommunications services among other measures if attacks on innocent citizens and abduction of Persons in Communities and highways persist.

The Government says it has taken stringent measures on the rising cases of Kidnapping, Cattle rustling and armed bandits attack especially on soft targets through the use of informants

The state government insists it is not oblivion of the situation at hand and has since taken additional security steps in arresting its escalation.

Zamfara State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Communication Commission had in November last year shutdown telecommunications services in all the fourteen local government areas of the state to tackle the activities of bandit informants. The exercise according to the Government has yielded desired results.

The latest move is coming five days after some wedding guests mostly youths returning from a wedding fatiha in Sokoto State were abducted along Sokoto-Gusau road and are still in Captivity

The Government stated in a press statement signed by the Special adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Zailani Bappa and made available to Newsmen in Gusau

The statement added that the state Governor Bello Matawalle expresses utmost concern over the rising banditry activities in recent times, especially the increase of informants to criminals

“We have noted the rise of informants’ activities leading to many unfortunate bandit attacks on soft targets. We shall take more stringent steps in addressing the current situation, including possible communication shut down once again” the statement read.

The Matawalle’s led Government according to the statement says it will no longer fold its arms and allow heartless people go on manipulating the misfortune of innocent citizens for their selfish political goals

The Governor reassures his readiness to ensure this farming season is crime free so as to allow farmers in the rural areas go about their farming activities without any fear of being kidnapped or killed.

“Of very important concern is our determination to ensure that farmers in rural areas are free to go about their activities without any fear of being kidnapped or killed this farming season”

On the recent abduction of weeding guests returning from Sokoto, the Governor frown at the incident and vow to arrest the situation.

Mr. Matawalle also commiserate with the family, friends and loved ones of the kidnap Victims and described the act as sad and insensitive.

“This singular incident marks another sad moment in the fight against the security challenges we are facing in our dear state. I appeal to the families of all abducted persons to have confidence in our ability to do all that is needed to be done in rescuing their dear ones. I have directed all security agencies for speedy location of the abducted persons and will, in sha Allah, be rescued”, Governor Matawalle assures.

“We are a responsible Government and we shall not relent in ensuring the safely of all our citizens at all times. However, we shall not condone calculated political sabotage or vagaries and indiscriminate abuse of privileges to jeopardize our fragile security situation in the state” Governor Matawalle warned.

The Zamfara number one citizen further enjoin stakeholders and all residents to be alert and counter the activities of bandit informants in their midst by assisting security operatives with intelligence and useful information to effectively address the lingering security challenges threatening communities.