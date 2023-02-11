Engineers managing and servicing major telecommunication companies in Nigeria have threatened to shut down the network following alleged unfair Labor practice they face at Huawei.

The workers who picketed the company’s national headquarters in Lagos say management of the company has seven days to address their grievances.

Advertisement

Telecommunications Engineers in Nigeria staged a in Lagos.

The workers are unhappy with their employers Huawei over unfair labour practice.

According to the workers, Huawei is service provider to All Nigerian telecommunication companies. They aggrieved Engineers threatened to shut down Nigeria’s mobile network if their demands are not met in a week.

Advertisement

Their demands are, Illegal and multiple layered outsourcing. Poor Pension Remittances, Tax Deduction and Non remittance to FIRS, no comprehensive medical and health insurance, no provision of working tools, over utilization of workers with no adequate salary or allowances, Provision of company fleet vehicle with driver.

Many of the workers want the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and also the Federal Government to spring into action to ensure that this scourge is put to an end.