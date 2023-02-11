As part of efforts to make Health accessible and affordable, the Lagos State Health Management Service has upgraded the Ilera Eko standard plan for all public servants in the state.

This was revealed at the briefing and sensitization scheme.

Since the launch of the Ilera Eko campaign in 2021, the Lagos State Health Management agency has continued to review the scheme to achieve universal health coverage for all Lagosians.

The new addition is to increase the health services for all public servants in Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, General Manager, LASHMA, Emmanuella Zamba said for the retirees that have left the public service, they’re entitled to one year free under the Ilera plan, which also covers MRI and CT scan for life-threatening emergencies.

According to her admission has been extended from 15 days to 90 days on a general award with provision of dialysis sessions for public servants.

Public servants are also entitled to weekly once a week session for the entire year where that particular service is need.

Speaking with the representative, commissioner for health Lagos,Atinuke Onayiga she says this is one way to reduce the number of health workers leaving the country.

The public servants were delighted at this new initiative.

While the scheme provides equitable Health Care Services, it also provides financial protection from the cost of healthcare to public servants and residents of Lagos State.