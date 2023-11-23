The Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency has trained staff of the National Orientation Agency on its activities.

This is in a bid to increase public awareness on health insurance and boost enrollment in the scheme.

The move is also geared towards helping the state attain the Universal Health Coverage component of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency was established by the state government to facilitate affordable and quality health care for all through health insurance.

The agency, as obtains in other states of the federation was introduced by an act in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage which is one of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In Nasarawa, only six percent of the population is enrolled in the health insurance scheme since its commencement in the state.

The health insurance agency has a target of achieving 20 percent enrollment before 2027 and this can only be achieved through collaboration with relevant agencies.

It is now organizing this sensitization training for staff of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

This will equip them with the requisite knowledge needed for public enlightenment .

The trainees say they are ready to give their best so the insurance agency can achieve its target.

It is expected that this training will hopefully push up the number of those enrolled in the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Scheme.