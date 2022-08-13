LASHMA launches Mobile App, USSD code for health insurance enrollees

The Lagos state health Management Agency (LASHMA) has launched a customer mobile application and USSD code, to help residents in Lagos access affordable and quality healthcare.

At the launch in Lagos, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, noted that the Governor Babajide Sanwoolu’s administration will ensure all necessary policies needed to make Lagos universal health coverage are adopted and implemented across the state.

As the centre of excellence, Lagos state is proving to be first among the 36 states of Nigeria. With the deployment of a customised App that will enable residents easier access to health insurance coverage and USSD code, Lagos leads an era of digitalisation in the operations of the Social Health Insurance space in Nigeria.

The Lagos state health Management Agency hopes to engage private schools and retail outlets to redefine the business of healthcare.

The Mobile App can be downloaded on mobile appstores while the USSD channel can be accessed via *6700*006#.

The Mobile app and USSD channel would make enrolment more accessible for persons with disabilities as they can register for the health scheme without going to registration points physically.