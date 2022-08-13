Troops kill scores of bandits in Kaduna, recover arms, motorcycles

Security forces in Kaduna state have reportedly killed scores of bandits during an operation on identified bandits enclaves in Galbi, Chikun local government area.

The operation was carried out by troops of Operation Forest Sanity with support from assets of the Nigerian Air Force.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explains that the troops who crossed over river Kaduna, overpowered the terrorists in a fierce fire exchange, neutralize them.

Items recovered from the bandits include two general purpose machine guns, three AK47 rifles and seven motorcycles.

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed excitement at the feedback and praised the troops for their tenacity in this significant victory against enemies of peace