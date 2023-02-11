Police operatives have paraded three suspects who allegedly killed a former staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kehinde Fatinoye his wife and son on the 1st of January 2023.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Abimbola Oyeyemi said the prime suspect, one Lekan Adekanbi and two others have already confessed to the crime.

On his part, Lekan Adekanbi who has been with the couple since 2018 as their driver said he invited two other accomplices one Ahmed Odetola also known as Akamo and Waheed Adeniji known as Kofi to join him to rob the couple who were later killed.

The driver to the deceased family was arrested based on circumstantial evidence while investigation continued.

The trio were arrested for the gruesome murder of the family following painstaking intelligence based investigation embarked upon by men of the Ogun State Police Command.

“The couple were killed in the most gruesome manner on the eve of New year celebration immediately they returned from Cross-over service, and the murderers also set their corpses ablaze in order to cover their tracks, the police spokesperson said.

SP. Oyeyemi informed that upon the report of the dastardly act, the Commissioner of Police directed the Homicide section of the State criminal investigation Department to take over the case and ensure that the culprits were brought to justice.

The suspects are said to be members of a confraternity and have all confessed to the crime.