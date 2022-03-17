We will continue to fulfil our mandate to the people of Oyo- Gov Makinde

Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has said his administration will continue to fulfil its mandate to the people by reducing rural-urban migration through good road networks.

Makinde made this known while inaugurating the newly rehabilitated 5.25 kilometers Gedu-Oroki-Asipa township road in Oyo town.

According to the governor, part of the mandate of this administration is to stem rural-urban migration by ensuring good road network and interconnectivity outside Ibadan zone.

He said his government, in less than three years, had been able to construct over 550 kilometers of roads “both completed and ongoing.

“We have successfully laid the proper foundation for engineering a modern Oyo State.

“We believe that anywhere that roads go, development follows,” he said.

Governor Makinde further revealed that his administration has been able to Generate a total Revenue of N15 billion in 2 years.

He said this was made possible due to improving road networks through rehabilitations, reconstructions and construction.

Makinde promised that his government would continue to prioritise road infrastructure development across the zones in the state.

He disclosed that the inaugurated project was funded through Alternative project funding

on build and design finance basis.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who witnessed the inauguration, lauded Gov Makinde for executing people-oriented programmes.

Mohammed urged his Oyo State counterpart to keep on building on the good projects so that the people of Oyo State would continue to feel the impact of good governance.

In his remarks, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, lauded Makinde for his passion to develop the state and running an inclusive government.

Oba Adeyemi, whose speech was read by the Chairman, Oyo Metropolitan Development Association, Ayo Ladigbolu, implored his subjects to support Makinde government by paying their taxes and levies.