Gov Makinde congratulates Adeleke, says power of the people triumphed

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Osun State governorship election, saying that the power of the people has again triumphed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Governor Makinde said Adeleke’s victory was similar to what occurred in Oyo State during the 2019 governorship election.

He praised the throngs of voters in Osun State’s 30 local governments for sticking by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and remaining steadfast in ensuring that their votes were counted.

He said: “On behalf of the government and the good people of Oyo State, I congratulate the Osun State Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the people of Osun State on this victory.

“It is great to have a second PDP flag flying in the South-West and this victory teaches all politicians an important lesson- that truly, power resides with the people.

“The power of the people will continue to triumph, the earlier politicians realise this fact, the better for our democracy.”

