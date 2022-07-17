Drug queen arrested over narcotics in fetish bowls at MMIA, Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a 27-year-old drug queen, Mrs. Opoola Mujidat for planting drugs concealed in fetish bowls, containing scary native black soap and sponge on two Oman-bound male passengers at the departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport,Lagos.

Advertisement

The passengers, Raji Babatunde Kazeem and Akinbobola Omoniyi were travelling together to Oman, when they were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the airport.

Both Kazeem and Omoniyi immediately alerted the anti-narcotic officers that Mujidat who was still within the vicinity gave the bag containing the illicit substance to them at the airport. She was promptly arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mujidat, who hails from Oyo East LGA in Oyo State, confessed during preliminary interview that the bag containing the items were packed by her with different items, including the black soap used to conceal the illicit substance.

Mrs Mujidat accepted responsibility and stated that she brought the luggage for the two passengers to give to her husband in Oman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Nasarawa state, operatives intercepted over 91 jumbo bags of cannabis. A 52-year-old suspect, Ernest Ojieh, was arrested in connection with the seizure. This was barely four days after operatives at Agwan Doka, Lafia, seized 38 big bags of the same substance.

Advertisement

In Kaduna and Adamawa, over half a million pills of pharmaceutical opioids were seized and suspects arrested in raid operations across the two states.

In Kaduna alone, 294,400 pills of Tramadol and Diazepam were seized from: Shaban Nasir, Aminu Usman and Shamsudeen Hussaini, along Abuja-Kaduna express road as well as Sa’idu Yahaya and Umar Abubakar, during a follow up operation in Kano, all on Friday 15th July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the same vein, over 227,000 different grades of Tramadol tablets were seized during the raid of a patent medicine store at Sabon Layi, close to Mubi main market, Mubi North LGA, Adamawa State on Sunday 3rd July.

Recovered from the store where a suspect, Nasiru Abubakar, 27, was arrested include Tramadol 250mg (aka Boko Haram); Royal Tramadol 225mg (aka Vectra); Tramaking Tramadol 225mg (aka Jan Dara); Tramadol 200mg (aka Dogari); and Tramadol 100mg(aka Green), among others. Another suspect, Idris Adamu, 25, was also arrested in a shoe shop in the same Sabon Layi where over 5,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg were recovered from him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addiion to praising the officers and personnel of the MMIA, Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Adamawa Commands for the arrests, seizures, and their dexterity, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, warned drug cartels that no matter how creative their methods of concealment, the Agency’s devoted staff will always reveal them and their ploys.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/07/huriwa-dismisses-malicious-online-report-on-nysc-trust-fund/

Advertisement