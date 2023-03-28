Debt though scary is a necessary part of the process of Financing for any corporate organisation, Business, State or Nation.

Senator Elect in Cross River State, Asuquo Ekpeyong disclosed this while speaking on the TVC News Business programme, Business Nigeria with Tolulope Ogunjobi.

Mr Ekpeyong added that efficiently and effectively used debt is a necessary part of any developmental process.

He said no country can grow without borrowing to finance development.

He expressed the hope that the Tinubu/Shettima incoming administration will use all available means to finance and help to bridge the Infrastructure gap to aid national Development.

He added that it is very critical to bridge the infrastructure gap for Nigeria to truly develop.

Going Further, he added that while assessing a leader, you also need to look at what they have done in the past which in the case of the incoming President was the laying of an infrastructural development masterplan as governor which has been faithfully implemented by his successors since he vacated office as Governor in 2007.

He disclosed that as a student of the famous King’s College in Lagos during his first few years as Governor of Lagos State with strategic steps taken to ensure the development of Lagos to what it is today.

Church urges Buhari to sanitize security before handing over.

The Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, Also Known As Ecclesiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYA), has expressed concern over the present security and economic travails confronting Nigerians.

It has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in gold by resolving the fuel and naira scarcity facing common man before handing over to the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29th 2023

The church of Brethren in Nigeria was among of the churches greatly affected by the activities of Boko Haram during their reign of terror in Adamawa State.

The church lost over 1,390 local church auditoriums to the insurgents according to the statistics released by the church.

Despite all odds it passed through, it is marking one hundred years of its existence in Nigeria.

At this event, President of the church, Reverend Joel Stephen Billi insists the security situation in the country still needs to be urgently addressed.

This administration has just over two months to go before its expiration

But the Church President believes that within this time the Buhari Administration must address the scarcity of fuel and cash, for posterity’s sake

The state governor and other speakers at the event believe there is a better future for the country.

The forum was used to commend the effort of the church in bringing stability to the country.

People from all walks of life prayed for the peace of the country.

The church which started in Garkida in 1923 currently has headquarters in Kwarhi, Adamawa State, with most its local congregations in the state and other Boko Haram troubled areas in the North East.

