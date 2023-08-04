The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA, Faisal Shuiab has expressed confidence the partnership with northern traditional will yield the desire result in ensuring all children are immunized in all inaccessible communities including areas affected by activities of bandits.

Mr. Shuaib stated this in Sokoto during a strategic meeting with traditional rulers of inaccessible communities in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states, where security challenges have make healthcare delivery difficult.

He claims that the northern traditional rulers were foresighted in assisting the government in overcoming challenging hurdles with community participation and mobilization for PHC services.

According to him, the strategic meeting signifies a turning point in the approach to reaching children for vaccination against vaccine preventable diseases in these communities ravage by insecurity