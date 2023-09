The Doyen of Accountancy and Lions Clubs International, Pa Akintola Williams, has died in the early hours of today 09.11.2023 in his sleep at a ripe age of 104 years.

Pa Williams famous for his accountancy Firm, Akintola Williams and Co which has since metamorphosed into Akintola Williams, Deloitte and Co is a pioneer of the accounting profession in Nigeria and Africa.