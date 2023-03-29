Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has accused the Nigerian Military of working against his Victory at the just concluded Governorship Election.

He says over three hundred army operational vehicles loaded with heavily armed soldiers were deployed to the state three days to the March 18th Governorship and State Assembly Elections

The move according to him was to intimidate his party men and Supporters to pave way for the PDP to win the polls

Governor Bello Matawalle stated this in an interview he granted to some Journalists in his Abuja Residence

The Interview was Confirmed and approved for use by the state commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara.

The Governor says his defeat by the PDP was as a result of army involvement in the election to favour the PDP Candidate, Dauda Lawal

“I am aware of the three hundred Army vehicles that were deployed to Zamfara State exactly three days to the Governorship election just to work against my victory and pave way for the opposition to win”

” I am not bothered because God giveth power to who ever he likes and when he wishes” Gov. Matawalle Said.

Mr. Matawalle adds that some of APC’s agents, Supporters and even electorates willing to vote for him and other APC Candidates were beaten by soldiers at some Polling Units across the state

He says no polling units in Zamfara that has less than fifty soldiers during the march 18th Governorship election which was not so during the Febuary 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections

“There was no Polling Unit in Zamfara that has less than fifty Soldiers during the Governorship election, and all they did was to intimidate APC’s agent and Electorates for PDP to take the day”

“These were same soldiers I have been asking the Federal Government to deploy to our troubled Communities, but we’re denied only to see them on election duty in same Troubled state. I can’t imagine this” Gov. Matawalle added.

The Zamfara Governor also attributed his defeat to the handy work of some Politicians outside the state who vowed to work against his victory at poll following the case he and three other Northern Governor’s filed against the federal government on the redesigned Naira Notes and scarcity of cash

Governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states had in Febuary sued the federal government seeking the supreme court’s order extending the validity of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes

The sixth Zamfara Democratically elected Governor insist he has nothing to loose in politics especially with the victory of the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Febuary 25th election, which Zamfara has delivered for the ruling APC

Governor Matawalle task the Governor Elect to put his house intact when he assume office so as to confront and tackle the security challenges bedevilling the state for saveral years

He also appeal to residents to support the incoming administration of Dauda Lawal to deliver dividends of democracy and restore lasting peace in all troubled areas.

GROUP PROTESTS AGAINST INTERIM GOVERNMENT PLOT IN ABUJA

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took to the streets of Abuja in protest against calls for an interim government.

The protesters under the auspices of The Natives, staged a peaceful walk, just as they cautioned opposition parties and their candidates in Nigeria to kill the thought of interim government when a democratic government had been elected and was waiting to be sworn in.

They marched to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to also declare support for continued stay in office of the commission’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Smart Edwards, who led the protest implored the international community and all Nigerians of all tribe and race to allow democracy to grow by declaring their support for the president-elect.