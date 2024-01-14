Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, has urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr Metuh gave the charge in a Press Statement he personally signed.

According to the PDP Chieftain, the administration of President Bola Tinubu in the last 7 months has Renewed the Hope of Nigerians and Others in the Nigerian project especially in observing the right Democratic tenets.

He also commended the swift manner in which the administration has responded to issues of Corruption allegations against Senior officials of government including serving ministers.

He said this is in stark contrast to what was obtained in the past 8 years before his assumption of office.

He also commended the President for what he termed as the end of Demarketing of Nigeria and its Youth as lazy a move he said has helped in paving the way for more opportunities for Nigerians.

Advertisement

He said the President is doing what is necessary to ensure Nigerians continue to make progress and reverse the ugly trend of Economic Instability by being proactive in decision making across board.

Read Full Statement Below…

Work in Progress: Why Nigerians Should Support President Tinubu – Metuh

In the past eight years (May 2015 to May 2023) a vast majority of Nigerians lost hope and faith in the Nigerian project giving the deep damage done to the psyche of citizens, the economy, national unity and the practice of democracy in our country.

A lot of people were sceptical about the direction the nation was headed, giving the deep social wounds and the devastation done on every fabric of our nationhood.

Within those years, we witnessed a country where serving in government or belonging to the ruling party conferred immunity on individuals. This resulted in unimaginable impunities and the wanton desecration of national values, wealth, and resources. Those in opposition were humiliated, degraded, and persecuted with the massive might of the state.

Advertisement

However, in the last seven months, under the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there is renewed confidence in the Nigerian project, especially in observing best democratic practices. This government definitely appears to have regard for the liberty and freedom of individuals as well as for transparency and accountability.

The most reassuring step is the genuine, determined and uncompromising fight against corruption and financial crimes in the country, different and distinct from a fight targeted at opposition figures whilst protecting and sparing those on the corridors of powers.

Today, we see serving ministers and people who are holding top offices being removed from office and investigated for prosecution over corruption and financial crimes.

In the past, the fight against corruption was merely a political cum campaign tool fueled with massive media trials and only targeted at diminishing opposition shinning talents. The fight against corruption is now distinctive to persons who have questions to answer and not a tool for persecution.

More importantly, there is no more demarketing of Nigerians and Nigeria as a nation by those who tagged our hardworking youth as lazy and tarred innocent and resourceful Nigerians on the international arena with the brush of corruption.

Nigerians across board, have applauded the unprecedented patriotic stand for good governance in cutting the cost of governance at the federal level reflected in the recent slashing of all official entourage to state and international events by 60 per cent.

President Tinubu has demonstrated proactive leadership; a listening and approachable leadership that respects the sensibilities of Nigerians as well as the need to re-engineer our nation for greater multi-sectoral productivity.

Advertisement

This uncommon patriotism requires the recognition and support of all well-meaning Nigerians within the public, private and civil society sectors irrespective of political, ethnic, religious or vocational affiliations.

From that standpoint, I call on all Nigerians to set aside every sectional, political and religious sentiments and put the national interest first by supporting President Tinubu bearing in mind that his success is the nation’s success today and for generations yet unborn.

Nigeria’s future is much better served by contributions, inputs and constructive criticisms as obligations and duties of responsible citizens in every participatory democracy.

Finally, it is evident that there is a sure and steady move to where we want to be as a nation. This government indeed, is reflective of a good work in progress.

May God perfect our prayers for a great nation.

Chief Olisa Metuh

14th January 2023.