Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state is asking Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his drive to turn around the nation’s economy.

While hosting the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulugambari to a Sallah homage, the Governor likened Tinubu’s earlier policies to a pregnancy course which is sure to birth a progressive Nigeria.

Apart from the congregational superrogatory 2-rakat prayer and the sluttering of ram, the Ilorin grand durbar is another major highlight of the Eidul Ad-ha celebration in Ilorin Emirate.

The annual cultural festival honours the Islamic monarchy of Sheikh Alimi which projects the value of its people, unites the community and boosts local economy.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his elder brother, the Muttawali of Ilorin, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq are among those who mounted horses to celebrate with the Emir.

In resprocation of this, the Emir also paid a Sallah homage to the Governor.

Governor AbdulRazaq recognizes the contribution of the traditional institution to the sustainance of peace and appeals to the people to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his commitment to transform Nigeria.

In the meantime, the Ilorin Central Jumah Mosque committee has appealed to people of Ilorin Emirate and other Muslims to donate generously towards the maintenance of the mosque.

The annual report of the Ilorin Central Jumah Mosque is usually presented to the public, days after the Eidul Ad-ha celebration.