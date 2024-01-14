A special committee set up by the Gombe State government to review the capital city development master plan has submitted its report.

The new Gombe city master plan targets a return to the 2004 design while projecting for the next ten years.

When Gombe state was created in 1996, the capital was small with a tiny population.

Since then, Gombe town has grown rapidly but that increase in land mass and population has multiplied in the last few years.

The rapid development and population explosion led the Gombe state government to set up a committee to review the capital city’s development master plan and review it to suit current realities.

The committee is done with its task and has far-reaching recommendations.

As Gombe city continues to grow in landmass, population, and infrastructure, the state government is conscious that all these have to be properly managed to secure the future.

The strategy is planning, monitoring, and enforcement.