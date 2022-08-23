Dare submits 10-year football masterplan to Buhari

The minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has presented the report of the Presidential committee on 10-year football masterplan to president Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential hall.

The minister had earlier in the year inaugurated the presidential Committee to lay the foundation for the development of Nigeria’s Football.

Advertisement

The sports minister had assured that the two-volume report will be delivered to President Muhammadu Buhari who will direct a white paper upon which the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will drive the implementation in phases.

Speaking after presenting the report on Tuesday, the minister said he is confident that president Buhari will do all that is necessary and required to reposition Nigeria football and take it to an enviable height.

Advertisement

Advertisement