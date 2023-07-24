The planning committee for the Youth, Economic and Security Summit setup by Taraba state Governor Agbu Kefas has submitted its report to the governor.

The report is to find lasting solution that would address the economic and security challenges bedeviling the state.

The youth and other critical stakeholders in Taraba project have been given the opportunity to contribute their quota towards the state’s development.

The Inauguration of planning committee for the Youth, Economic and Security Summit by Governor Agbu Kefas is one of the vehicles in which youth voices could be heard as they were engaged to proffer solution to the prevailing security challenges bedeviling the state.

They are also mandated to woo investors as well as to advise government on the needed step forward.

Advertisement

At this hall are members of committee led by its coordinator Benjamin Bako.

There mission is to present their report to the governor.

The Coordinator who thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve, stated that the report which is comprehensive, contains a communique and executive summary.

Receiving the report the governor said the door of his administration would remain open to ideas. He assures that the report would be studied with a view of implementing it.

While stating that he would include the members of the committee in the implementation of the report, the Governor noted that for every society to experience progress, the people must adapt to changes which he said will be constant in his administration.

Advertisement

Some of the committee members shared their views with TvcNews.

The Governor had on assumption of office convened the Summit to ensure youth empowerment and engender peaceful coexistence.

The summit was tagged: “Harvesting the Potential in our Youth, Repositioning Taraba from Potentials to Prosperity and Securing our People”